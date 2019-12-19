Stocks extend gains, pushing for new records

Stocks resume a year-end rally, putting the three major U.S. stock averages on track to achieve fresh record highs at today's close.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he's confident that the U.S. and China will sign a Phase One trade deal in January and expects the trade deal with Mexico and Canada will add 0.5% to U.S. GDP growth.

The Nasdaq advances 0.6% , the S&P 500 gains 0.4% , and the Dow rises 0.4% in midday trading. Each of the averages touched new all-time intraday highs today.

10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.92%.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 closes up 0.2% , the FTSE 100 gained 0.4% , and Germany's DAX slipped 0.1% .

In the U.S., real estate ( +0.8% ), communication services ( +0.7% ), and consumer staples ( +0.6% ) outpace the S&P 500, while utilities ( -0.4% ) and energy ( -0.1%) are the only decliners.

Crude oil rises 0.7% to $61.35 per barrel; gold gains 0.3% to $1,476.80 per ounce.

U.S. Dollar Index is little changed at 97.37.