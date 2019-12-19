Deep dive into General Mills' forecast

Morgan Stanley breaks down in detail the guidance update issued yesterday by General Mills (GIS -0.3% ).

Morgan Stanley notes the reiterated FY20 EPS guidance implies a $3.32 to $3.38 range, which at its $3.35 midpoint is close to the $3.36 consensus. General Mills also reiterated organic sales growth of +1 to +2% to top the MS estimate of +0.6%.

"It still looks to us like FY org sales growth guidance of 1-2% is a stretch considering flat growth in H1. Constant currency adjusted operating profit is still expected to increase +2-4% from the FY19 $2.86bn base, implying a range of $2.92-$2.97bn vs. consensus of $2.94bn (MSe ~$2.95bn), which looks easily achievable. GIS increased its guidance for free cash flow conversion to at least 105% of adjusted after-tax earnings (vs. the prior of at least 95%). Currency translation is expected to have an immaterial impact on FY20 adjusted operating profit and adjusted EPS."

The firm keeps an Equal-weight rating on General Mills and price target of $56 vs. the average sell-side price target of $55.21.

