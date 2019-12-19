Mack-Cali to exit suburban office market

Mack-Cali Realty's (CLI +1.3% ) board decides to sell the company's entire suburban office portfolio, totaling about 6.6M square feet of office space, in response to a recommendation by its Shareholder Value Committee.

As the first step, the board approves the sale of two suburban office portfolios, consisting of ~2.4M square feet of office space in Parsippany and Madison, NJ, to Onyx Equities LLC for ~$285M in cash and ~$3.5M of assumed lease obligations.

Plans to use available sales proceeds to pay down corporate-level, unsecured debt.

Expects to complete the sale of its entire suburban officer portfolio in 2020.

After completion of the sale, Mack-Cali's holdings will consist of waterfront class A office portfolio of ~5M squaree feet and the Roseland multifamily operations.