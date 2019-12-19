Cinedigm to purchase 29% stake in Starrise Media

Cinedigm (CIDM +2.6% ) announces that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to buy ~29% of the outstanding current common shares in leading Chinese entertainment company Starrise Media Holdings Limited (1616. HK) from existing holders.

Cinedigm will purchase ~29% of Starrise’s current common shares from two major Starrise shareholders in exchange for shares of Cinedigm’s Class A common stock.

This transaction helps Cinedigm increase its presence and leverage in both the Chinese and North American entertainment markets.

The all-stock purchase is expected to close in Q1 2020, subject to the completion of a definitive purchase agreement.