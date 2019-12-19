Stilwell says Wheeler REIT shareholders elected its nominees

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust's (NASDAQ:WHLR) largest shareholder, the Stilwell Group, says all three of its director nominees are elected to the board, according to preliminary voting results from Wheeler's annual meeting today.

The three Stilwell nominees are: Joseph Stilwell, Paula J. Poskon, and Kerry G. Campbell.

"When the results are certified in the coming days, the legacy directors will likely have lost by a margin of better than 8-1," said Joe Stilwell.

"We'll work to clean up management, straighten out the organization, and rationalize the corporate capital structure," he added.

