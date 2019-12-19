Canadian National train movements recover from strike

Canadian National Railway (CNI -0.6% ) says performance indicators have normalized to pre-strike ranges, indicating that train movements have recovered.

The performance recovered less than a month after the eight-day labor action ended. The 8-day work disruption caused CN’s network to run at ~10% capacity.

“We will remain focused on safety as we continue to clear the backlog caused by the work stoppage,” CN President and CEO JJ Ruest said in a statement.

Previously: Canadian National Railway rolls labor strike impact into outlook (Dec. 3)