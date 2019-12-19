Apple eyes James Bond, Pac-12 content

Apple (AAPL -0.2% ) is exploring new content options for its TV service, reports The Wall Street Journal's Tripp Mickle.

Sources indicate Cupertino execs have talked to MGM and the Pac-12 Conference about potential deals to bolster Apple TV+.

A deal with MGM would give Apple a bite at the James Bond library, movies like Silence of the Lambs and both the Fargo and The Addams Family TV series. A Pac-12 deal would lock up sports rights for some Power 5 conference games.