Kirkland advancing three new potential mines, provides 2020 guidance

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL +0.5% ) continues to invest in organic growth and is advancing new potential mining operations, with two in Australia and one in Canada.

Kirkland targets consolidated production of 950,000 oz to 1M ounces in 2020, at an operating cash costs and AISC of $300/oz - $330/oz and $570/oz - $630/oz, respectively.

The company also expects production of ~100,000 oz - 120,000 oz at the Union Reefs Mill, during 2020, which is not included in its 2020 guidance until a decision to resume operations is reached, expected in February 2020.

Kirkland did not include its agreement to acquire Detour Gold in its guidance. The deal has the potential to significantly change the outlook for 2020, with the Detour Lake mine, in Canada, producing 600,000 oz/y.