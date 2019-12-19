Chicken peers follow Sanderson Farms higher

Tyson Foods (TSN +1.3% ) and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC +3.5% ) trade higher after a positive assessment from Sanderson Farms on chicken prices.

"The protein deficit caused by African swine fever in China and other countries, recently well-publicized chicken sandwich features at quick serve restaurants, and expected higher retail pork and beef prices should all support stronger poultry markets as we move into 2020," noted Sanderson Farms CEO Joel Sanderson.

The chicken sandwich race at fast-food restaurants is expected to be just as strong in 2020.

