EDP to sell hydro plants for ~$2.4B and issues profit warning

EDP (OTCPK:EDPFY) agrees to sell six hydro power plants in the Douro river basin, boosting its coffers as it faces a hit to profits from the country’s move to greener energy.

Portugal committing to carbon neutrality by 2050 along with other factors such as lower gas prices, is expected to take €300M off EDP’s reported net profit in 2019 and €200M in 2020

EDP announced €2.2B hydro plants deal with a consortium led by Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY -0.6% ) is expected to complete by the 2H 2020.

The company says that id that the disposals should lead to net debt being lower than 3.2x EBIDTA in 2020, compared to 4.0 times in 2018.

EDP previously said it plans to sell €2B worth of assets in Iberia, as well as raise €4B via an asset rotation program until 2022 to fund its renewable energy expansion.