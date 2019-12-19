Antofagasta’s Twin Metals seeks Minnesota mine approval

Twin Metals Minnesota ("TMM"), which is owned by Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF), submitted its project proposal for a $1.7B copper, nickel and platinum mine for approval; to date, TMM has invested over $450M

Before leaving office, Barack Obama moved to take about 95,000 ha in the Superior National Forest off the table for exploration and other activities. The withdrawal requested a 20-year ban on industry activity, with a two-year moratorium to conduct the study. President Donald Trump overturned that and opened up the remote area to mining.

Once the mine is operational, it will bring 700+ new full-time, skilled positions and 1,400 spinoff jobs to the region.

TMM proposes to mine 2,000 t/d of mineralized ore.