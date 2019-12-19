Senate passes spending law with big changes for retirement plans

Spending legislation passed by the Senate today contains the most biggest changes in more than a decade to the country's retirement system.

One provision of the law, which the House passed on Tuesday and President Trump is expected to sign, makes it easier for employers to offer annuities, which contracts for a guaranteed monthly stream of income, in 401(k)-type plans.

The insurance industry lobbied for the change, but consumer advocates say there are risks. "Given the prevalence of high-cost, low-quality annuities, we don't start with the thought that this is a great idea," Barbara Roper, director of investor production at the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America, told the Wall Street Journal.

The law also removes the age cap, currently set at 70 1/2, for making contributions to traditional individual retirement accounts for people with wage income; it also allows people with tax-deferred accounts to delay, until after turning 72, the minimum withdrawals the law currently requires starting after turning 70 1/2.

Under another provision, the law seeks to make it easier for smaller companies to band together to offer 401(k) plans and spread the administrative costs.

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman, who follows the life insurance industry, expects financial services companies to benefit from a provision that encourages companies without retirement plans to join together to offer one using a so-called multiple employer plan.

MEPs allow employers to shift some of the administrative burden and fiduciary responsibility for a 401(k) plan to an administrator; asset managers, brokers, insurers, and 401(k) record-keepers are expected to sponsor them.

