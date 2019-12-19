Robinhood fined by Finra for best execution violations

Finra fines Robinhood Financial $1.25M for routing customers' non-directed equity orders to four broker-dealers, all of which paid Robinhood for that order flow.

The practice violates a Finra rule that requires firms to use reasonable diligence to ascertain the best market for the security and buy or sell in such market so that the resulting price to the customer is as favorable as possible under prevailing market conditions.

Finra said the violations related to customers' equity orders and related supervisory failures occurred from October 2016 to November 2017.

As part of the settlement, Robinhood agreed to retain an independent consultant to conduct a review of the firm's systems and procedures related to the best execution rule.