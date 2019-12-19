Birks Group appoints new CFO

Birks Group (BGI +7.4% ) announces appointment of Ms. Katia Fontana as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 13, 2020

Ms. Fontana will be succeeding Pasquale (Pat) Di Lillo, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who has decided to leave the Company on January 17, 2020 to pursue personal interests.

Ms. Fontana most recently was CFO at Avenir Global, a holding company for communications and public relations firms. Prior thereto, she was with Groupe Dynamite Inc., from 2004 to 2018.