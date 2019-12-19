Stocks rally to new records

All three of the major U.S. stock averages advance to record closing highs, resuming a year-end rally that had paused on Wednesday.
The S&P, up 0.5%, hit 3,205.37; the Nasdaq, up 0.7%, ended the session at 8,887.22; and the Dow, rising 0.5%, closed at 28,376.96.
The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.92% and crude oil, up 0.6%, rose to $61.30 per barrel.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, real estate (+1.0%) and communication services (+0.7%) outpaced the broader market, while energy (-0.2%), utilities (-0.1%), and financial (-0.1%) fell.
Notable gainers include Nvidia (+2.6%), Cisco (+2.7%), and Netflix (+3.6%); among decliners: Exxon (-0.9%), Broadcom (-1.1%), and Altria (-1.3%),
U.S. Dollar Index is little changed at 97.39.
