Stocks rally to new records

All three of the major U.S. stock averages advance to record closing highs, resuming a year-end rally that had paused on Wednesday.

The S&P, up 0.5% , hit 3,205.37; the Nasdaq, up 0.7% , ended the session at 8,887.22; and the Dow, rising 0.5% , closed at 28,376.96.

The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.92% and crude oil, up 0.6% , rose to $61.30 per barrel.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, real estate ( +1.0% ) and communication services ( +0.7% ) outpaced the broader market, while energy ( -0.2% ), utilities ( -0.1% ), and financial ( -0.1% ) fell.

Notable gainers include Nvidia ( +2.6% ), Cisco ( +2.7% ), and Netflix ( +3.6% ); among decliners: Exxon ( -0.9% ), Broadcom ( -1.1% ), and Altria ( -1.3% ),

U.S. Dollar Index is little changed at 97.39.