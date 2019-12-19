Nike falls back from all-time high

Nike (NYSE:NKE) slips after FQ2 EPS arrives in ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts, but the tiniest of margin misses disrupted the earnings party for the Swoosh.

The company reports North America revenue rose 5.0% to $3.98B and EMEA revenue was up 10.0% to $2.54B. Greater China revenue soared 20% to $1.85B during the quarter.

Footwear sales rose 12% and apparel sales were up 10%.

Gross margin came in slightly behind expectations at 44.0% of sales vs. 44.1% consensus and 43.8% a year ago. Higher average selling prices and margin expansion in Nike Direct and Converse partially offset impacts from higher product costs, primarily due to incremental tariffs in North America.

SG&A expenses rose 6% during the quarter to $3.3B.

"As we deliver a relentless flow of innovation and scale Nike's digital advantage, we are positioned for even greater competitive separation and long-term shareholder value creation." notes CFO Andy Campion on the path ahead.

Shares of Nike are down 2.31% in AH trading to $98.76. An all-time high on Nike of $101.15 was printed earlier today.

Previously: Nike EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Dec. 19)