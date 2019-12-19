CalAmp drops 13% after Q3 non-GAAP EPS matches

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) sinks 13% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of 15 cents matches the consensus estimate and adjusted EBITDA margin narrows to 11% from 13% a year ago.

Non-GAAP EPS compares with 25 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2019 of $96.6M beats the average analyst estimate of $95.1M and rose 9% Y/Y and 4% Q/Q.

Q3 software and subscriptions service revenue of $33.4M increased 68% Y/Y.

Q3 telematics systems revenue of $63.2M fell from $68.6M a year ago.

Gross margin of 38% reflects the impact of unfavorable product mix coupled with incremental charges for excess and obsolete inventory and manufacturing variances related to the closure of the U.S. manufacturing facility

Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

