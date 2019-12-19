Gulfport Energy offloads its non-core assets

Gulfport Energy agrees to divest its water infrastructure assets across its SCOOP position to Bison

The acquired assets include the 15-year agreements, a multi-line water gathering & delivery system, 2.3M barrels of storage capacity, 40,000 barrels per day of recycling capacity, 55,000 barrels per day of freshwater supply capacity.

Gulfport expects to receive $50M in cash, with an opportunity to earn potential additional in excess of $50M over the next 15 years

Separately, Gulfport agrees to divest certain non-operated interests in the Utica Shale for ~$29M; the deal is expected to close by year-end 2019.

GPOR repurchased $190M aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes for $140M year to date