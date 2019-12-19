FTC to oppose Post-TreeHouse deal

The Federal Trade Commission notifies Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) that it will file a complaint opposing Post's proposed acquisition of TreeHouse's private label ready-to-eat cereal business.

TreeHouse falls 0.6% in after-hours trading.

“We are disappointed and perplexed by the FTC’s decision to attempt to block a combination that produces more effective competition in the $9B ready-to-eat cereal category,” said Rob Vitale, Post's president and CEO. “We will work with TreeHouse to develop an appropriate course of action.”

As a result, the companies cannot provide a timeframe in which they expect the transaction to close, if at all.

