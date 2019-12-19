UDR weighing potential deal with Mack-Cali Realty - Reuters

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) +2.6% and Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) +3.8% after-hours following a Reuters report that the two property firms are exploring a potential combination.
UDR is said to be in talks about partnering on its bid for CLI with investment firm Rizk Ventures CEO Thomas Rizk, who was CEO of Mack-Cali during 1997-99 and previously led Cali Realty, whose merger with Mack Company created Mack-Cali in 1997.
UDR is interested in the CLI's residential properties while Rizk covets some of the company' commercial office space, according to the report.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on UDR