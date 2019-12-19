UDR weighing potential deal with Mack-Cali Realty - Reuters

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) +2.6% and Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) +3.8% after-hours following a Reuters report that the two property firms are exploring a potential combination.

UDR is said to be in talks about partnering on its bid for CLI with investment firm Rizk Ventures CEO Thomas Rizk, who was CEO of Mack-Cali during 1997-99 and previously led Cali Realty, whose merger with Mack Company created Mack-Cali in 1997.

UDR is interested in the CLI's residential properties while Rizk covets some of the company' commercial office space, according to the report.