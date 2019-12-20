Amazon is its own biggest carrier

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is "on track to deliver 3.5B packages by the end of the year" via its in-house delivery network, which operates 150 U.S. delivery stations and employs more than 90,000 people.

While Amazon already ended its relationship with FedEx (NYSE:FDX), UPS (NYSE:UPS) continues to handle delivery for about half of its global packages.

Dealing a potential long-term threat to rival shipping firms, Morgan Stanley estimates the Amazon delivery network will move 6.5B packages by 2022, more than UPS at 5B and FedEx at 3.4B.