House clears USMCA trade deal

In a vote 385-41, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved legislation to implement USMCA (a trade deal that includes tougher labor and auto content rules, but leaves $1.2T in annual trade flows largely unchanged).

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expects the agreement to add 0.5% to U.S. GDP growth, though others are more skeptical.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, automakers will take a nearly $3B hit over the next ten years due to the agreement.

