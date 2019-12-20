Shell sees $2.3B charges, cuts output estimate

Trimming its forecast for quarterly oil production sales, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) sees impairment charges of up to $2.3B in the fourth quarter, based on the macroeconomic outlook.

2019 capital expenditure is also expected to be at the lower end of the company's guidance range of $24B to $29B.

Last week, Chevron said it expects to write down as much as $11B for assets including shale-gas holdings in the U.S., with natural gas prices on course for the lowest annual average in two decades.