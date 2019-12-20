Seeking Alpha
Congress approves raising tobacco age to 21

By: SA News Editor

The minimum age to purchase cigarettes, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products will be raised to 21 nationwide under the spending bill passed by the Senate on Thursday.

The two biggest U.S. cigarette manufacturers, Altria (NYSE:MO) and Reynolds American (NYSE:BTI), both supported the age restriction, as did Juul Labs (JUUL), which has been sharply criticized over a surge in underage vaping.

Nineteen states have already have passed laws raising the minimum tobacco purchase age to 21, including California, Texas and New York.

