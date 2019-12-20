Brexit bill and new BOE governor

Boris Johnson is testing out his new parliamentary majority today following a "second reading" and vote on his Brexit bill in the House of Commons.

Further debate will be then conducted in both chambers , and if passed into law, it would mean that the U.K. would leave the EU on January 31.

Other U.K. news... Andrew Bailey, the current head of the Financial Conduct Authority, has been named to replace Mark Carney as the next governor of the Bank of England.

Go deeper: The pound slipped below $1.30 overnight for the first time in two weeks and is headed for its worst week in more than two years amid worries about a hard Brexit.

