'Rise of Skywalker' opens in theaters
Dec. 20, 2019
- It's the opening weekend for Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker, the conclusion to a nine-chapter saga that kicked off more than four decades ago.
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) is cautiously predicting a start of around $160M - more than most films make in their entire theatrical run - but a figure that would rank as one of the weakest opening weekends for the franchise.
- Whether or not Rise of Skywalker sets any records, it will only further Disney's $10B historic year at the box office.