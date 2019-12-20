Futures muted after record highs

Wall Street stocks rose to all-time highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 index pushing past 3,200 for the first time, after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. and China would sign their "phase one" trade agreement in early January.

However, there wasn't much movement from futures overnight, as investors begin winding down their books in the days leading up to the year-end holidays.

Later in the session, we'll get consumer spending figures, key inflation measures and the third estimate for third-quarter GDP.