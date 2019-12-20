France levies latest fine on Google

The European scrutiny of Big Tech continues as France fines Google (GOOG, GOOGL) €150M for mistreating keyword advertisers on its search engine. Google said it will appeal.

"Google has the power of life or death for certain companies that live by these advertisements, said Isabelle de Silva, chairman of France's competition authority. "We don't contest Google’s right to impose rules. But the rules must be clear and imposed equally to all advertisers."

In September, Google agreed to pay close to €1B to French authorities to settle a fiscal fraud probe, and in January, France's data protection watchdog fined Google €50M for breaching EU online privacy rules.