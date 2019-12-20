U.S. Steel -8% on Q4 loss and cut in dividend

"The current realities of the markets we serve are having a significant impact on our short-term results," said CEO David Burritt, who then promised "swift action" to align the company's operational footprint and financial strategy with new realities.

"Fourth quarter expected results confirm the need to change to make the business more resistant to factors outside of our control."

Q4 adjusted loss per share is seen at about $1.15M (excludes $225M in restructuring charges). The dividend is being cut to a penny from a nickel.

