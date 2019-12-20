Winnebago +6% after earnings topper

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) reports it churned up adjusted EBITDA of $42M in FQ1 to top the consensus mark of $38M. EBITDA was up 9.2% from a year ago off a 19% increase in overall sales.

Revenue from the towable segment was up 16.5% to $341M, while revenue from the motorhome segment jumped 24.6%.

Gross profit margin fell 100 bps during the quarter due chiefly to a change in mix as a result of the acquisition of Newmar and the impact of the associated purchase accounting. EPS fell 44% Y/Y to $0.44.

Cash flow from operations during the quarter rose 45.9% to $79.0M.

CEO outlook: "Our continued growth reflects our competitive position in the RV industry and the resilience of our diversified portfolio, which has positioned us well to deliver solid results despite prevailing industry headwinds. As we look ahead to the balance of Fiscal 2020, we remain focused on authentically differentiating ourselves from the competition around quality, customer service and innovation."

Shares of Winnebago are up 5.92% premarket to $50.99.

