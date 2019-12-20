Park Hotels & Resorts unloads L.A. hotel

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) says it closed on the sale of the Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles.

The company generated gross proceeds of $117M from the sale or $634K per key.

The sale price represents a 5.4% capitalization rate on the hotel's projected 2019 net operating income after adjusting for the anticipated capital expenditures.

Park Hotels & resorts plans to use the sale proceeds to repay a portion of its unsecured indebtedness in order to delever the balance sheet.

Source: Press Release