BGC Partners names Cantor Fitzgerald exec to CFO role

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) names Steven Bisgay CFO effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Bisgay has served as CFO of Cantor Fitzgerald since 2015.

Sean A. Windeatt, who had been serving as interim CFO, will remain in his role as chief operating officer.

Bisgay will no longer be involved in Cantor's operating businesses, including its investment bank and broker-dealer, but he will continue to oversee overlapping functions such as bondholder, lender, and rating agency relations.

Also effective Jan. 1, 2020, BGC names Anthony Warner and Julian Swain to the newly created positions of co-heads of global brokerage alongside Jean-Pierre Aubin, global head of listed products and Paris.