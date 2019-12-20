Lexicon Pharma's Zynquista successful in late-stage T2D study; shares up 16% PM

A Phase 3 clinical trial, SOTA-EMPA, evaluating Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:LXRX) Zynquista (sotagliflozin) in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) met the primary endpoint demonstrating its superiority versus placebo in lowering HbA1C levels at week 26.

A secondary endpoint of non-inferiority to empagliflozin was also met.

No new safety signals were reported.

SOTA-EMPA, conducted by former licensee Sanofi, is the fourth of nine core late-stage studies in the sotagliflozin T2D program.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.