Lexicon Pharma's Zynquista successful in late-stage T2D study; shares up 16% PM

A Phase 3 clinical trial, SOTA-EMPA, evaluating Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:LXRX) Zynquista (sotagliflozin) in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) met the primary endpoint demonstrating its superiority versus placebo in lowering HbA1C levels at week 26.
A secondary endpoint of non-inferiority to empagliflozin was also met.
No new safety signals were reported.
SOTA-EMPA, conducted by former licensee Sanofi, is the fourth of nine core late-stage studies in the sotagliflozin T2D program.
Complete results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.
Shares up 16% premarket on robust volume.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on LXRX