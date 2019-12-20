ArcelorMittal moves closer to deal on Ilva plant

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) says it reached a non-binding agreement with the Italian government over negotiations to rescue the Ilva steel plant, with talks continuing until the end of next month.

Discussions will include a state-owned entity taking a stake in the plant as well as investments in new technology, the company says.

MT had tried to walk away from a 2018 deal to buy the plant after Italy's parliament scrapped a guarantee of legal immunity from prosecution over environmental risks during a clean-up of the heavily polluting factory.