Park Hotels sells downtown LA hotel for $117M

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) sells the 182-room Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles for gross proceeds of $117M, or $643K per key.

When adjusted for Park's anticipated capital expenditures, the sale price represents a 5.4% capitalization rate on the hotel's projected 2019 net operating income, or 16.0x the hotel's projected 2019 EBITDA.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to repay a portion of Park's unsecured debt in order to delever Park's balance sheet following its recent acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust.