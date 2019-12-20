F5 -5% after $1B Shape Security purchase

Yesterday, F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) announced the $1B in cash acquisition of Shape Security, which sells a fraud prevention platform to banks.

Jefferies maintains a Hold rating and lowers its price target from $150 to $135.

The firm thinks the purchase makes strategic sense, but "it’s hard to ignore the $16.54/share in departing Balance Sheet cash without any 2020/2021 EPS benefit in return."

Piper Jaffray (Overweight, $168 target) sees the deal as positive and remains optimistic about F5's strategic vision and FCF accretion. The firm does expect F5 to initially trade down due to the earnings impact.