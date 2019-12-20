Brookfield considers $1B CRE REIT IPO in India

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is considering assembling its commercial real estate assets in India into a real estate investment trust for a listing next year, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Canadian company has held talks on a potential initial public offering that could raise more than $1B, they said. It may include ~15M-20M square feet of real estate.

Deliberations are at an early stage, and Brookfield could still decide against it, the people said.

In October, Bloomberg reported that Blackstone is working with Indian developer K Raheja Group to prepare for an IPO of their joint commercial property portfolio.