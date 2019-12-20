Tutor Perini to charge $119M in Seattle Tunnel Partners case

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) says it will record an estimated $119M after-tax charge related to the unexpected adverse jury verdict in the Seattle Tunnel Partners case.

Last week, a jury awarded $57M in damages to Washington state's Department of Transportation after a two-month trial over delays in the downtown Seattle Highway 99 tunnel project.

Seattle Tunnel Partners, which consists of TPC and tunneling specialist Dragados USA, plans to appeal the verdict, which it says conflicts with the findings of a Dispute Review Board, which said the unexpected discovery of a steel pipe casing constituted a "differing site condition."