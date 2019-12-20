Mack-Cali +5.0% after report of UDR's interest

Mack-Cali (NYSE:CLI) jumps 5.0% in premarket trading after Reuters reports that apartment REIT UDR (NYSE:UDR) is considering acquiring Mack-Cali Realty, an owner of multifamily rental properties and commercial office space.

UDR is in talks to partner with Rizk Ventures CEO Thomas Rizk on its bid for Mack-Cali; Rizk was CEO of Mack-Cali from 1997 to 1999 and led Cali Realty before it merged with Mack Company in 1997.

UDR is interested in the company's residential properties, while Rizk is looking at some of its commercial office space, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

Citi analyst Michael Bilerman says the deal is unlikely as the transaction would be "extremely complicated" with multiple asset types and parties involved.

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa, though, says UDR buying CLI would make strategic sense in terms of geographic fit and UDR has the cost of capital to execute the deal on an accretive basis.