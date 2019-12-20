New Age +4% after hemp roll-out Down Under
Dec. 20, 2019 8:33 AM ETNewAge, Inc. (NBEV)NBEVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) announces the launch of a hemp portfolio in Australia and New Zealand.
- The launch initially features a hemp body cream, a hemp roll-on gel and hemp oil.
- The products will be sold immediately through more than 2K direct-to-consumer distribution partners across Australia and New Zealand.
- The company plans to also launch in Korea, Taiwan and 32 markets in Europe as part of its drive to lead in the CBD and hemp markets worldwide
- NBEV +3.90% premarket to $2.13.
- Source: Press Release