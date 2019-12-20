New Age +4% after hemp roll-out Down Under

Dec. 20, 2019 8:33 AM ETNewAge, Inc. (NBEV)NBEVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) announces the launch of a hemp portfolio in Australia and New Zealand.
  • The launch initially features a hemp body cream, a hemp roll-on gel and hemp oil.
  • The products will be sold immediately through more than 2K direct-to-consumer distribution partners across Australia and New Zealand.
  • The company plans to also launch in Korea, Taiwan and 32 markets in Europe as part of its drive to lead in the CBD and hemp markets worldwide
  • NBEV +3.90% premarket to $2.13.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.