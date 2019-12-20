Boeing Starliner fails to reach correct orbit in key test

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Starliner astronaut taxi did not achieve the proper orbit needed to reach the International Space Station in a key flight test mission this morning.

The Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., as planned, but an hour after launch, the mission team said it is working through an anomaly after "the burn needed for a rendezvous with the ISS did not happen."

It is currently unclear whether Starliner will still be able to reach the space station.