Russia, Ukraine strike new gas transit deal

Russia and Ukraine have agreed "in principle" on a new gas transit deal, a senior European Commission official said yesterday.

The existing gas supply and transit deal between Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and Ukraine's Naftogaz expires at the end of this year, and Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine could have been disrupted without a new contract to take effect from Jan. 1.

Details of the agreement are not known, but S&P Global Platts says any kind of agreement is striking given that Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev as recently as Wednesday said the chances of a deal before Jan. 1 were "approaching zero."

