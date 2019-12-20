Accenture targets raised after Q1 beats

RBC (Outperform) raises its Accenture (NYSE:ACN) target from $196 to $220, citing the better-than-expected Q1 results.

The firm calls ACN "a core large-cap holding that has successfully transitioned its business to more relevant next-generation services."

BMO Capital Markets (Market Perform) lifts ACN from $200 to $220, praising the solid revenue and margin performance.

BMO notes there were "some blemishes" with the FCF and billings disappointments, but the firm doesn't think "this will cause investors to be dissuaded from long-term bullish views, nor do we think it should."

Accenture shares are flat pre-market at $208.30. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.