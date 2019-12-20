EBay buys Australian car-buying platforms

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) says it plans to acquire Cox Automotive Media Solutions to beef up its auto classified business.

Cox Automotive owns two car-buying platforms used by consumers to review, buy and sell cars in Australia.

The two consumer brands will join the Gumtree Australia business, a part of the eBay Classifieds Group portfolio.

The acquisition follows eBay's acquisition of Motors.co.uk in the U.K. earlier this year

Deal rationale: "This acquisition will strengthen our position in the automotive market by providing consumers with access to thousands of additional listings, automotive research, reviews and content, as well as a strong dealer tool and car buying destination. Together with Gumtree Australia, these brands create a robust customer experience in auto buying — from research to purchase."