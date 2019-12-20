U.S. junk bonds poised for reckoning, Moody's says

Moody's warns that U.S. junk bonds may be poised for a significant decline after a rally this year has put the riskier end of the corporate bond market spectrum in a precarious state.

"High-yield bonds have rallied mightily despite the lack of any observable broad-based acceleration of either business sales or corporate earnings," Moody's economist John Lonski said in a report. "If the anticipated improvement in the fundamentals governing corporate credit quality do not materialize, a significant widening of high-yield bond spreads is likely."

The spread between junk bonds and Treasuries — which measures the premium investors demand to hold the riskier bonds — has narrowed significantly this year as yields fell; as a bond's price rises, its yield declines.

Moody's says high-yield bonds now appear expensive relative to the fundamentals implied by a number of economic and market metrics even if spreads aren't especially low by historic standards.

