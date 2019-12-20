Axovant up 17% premarket on gene therapy data in rare nerve cell disease

Thinly traded micro cap Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) is up 17% premarket on light volume in reaction to results from one child with GM1 gangliosidosis who received gene therapy candidate AXO-AAV-GM1.

At month 6 post-infusion, the patient showed clinically significant improvements on neurological exam, the Vineland-3 scale (used to assess intellectual and developmental disabilities), Clinical Global Impression (CGI) assessments and nutritional status.

The gene therapy was generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events observed.

A registrational study is being conducted at NIH in collaboration with Axovant.

GM1 gangliosidosis is a rare inherited lysosomal storage disorder caused by mutations in the GLB1 gene which leads to impaired production of an enzyme that plays an essential role in the breakdown of sugar molecules. The condition, which typically presents in infants, gradually destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.