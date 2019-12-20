Dunkin' Brands gains on Guggenheim confidence

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) breaks higher in early trading after Guggenheim lifts the restaurant stock to a Buy rating from Neutral.

Analyst Matthew DiFrisco expects same-restaurant sales at the Dunkin' Donuts to chain to approach 3% this quarter, which would mark the highest level in six years. For 2020, he sees SRS staying above 2%.

DiFrisco also notes that DNKN shares are trading at a discount to the average peer multiple.

Looking further ahead, Dunkin' is seen moving forward with some "NextGen" attributes to build on the iced beverage momentum and a bartender culture.

Guggenheim's price target of $83 is 18.5X the 2020 EBITDA estimate and stands clear of the average sell-side PT of $80.48.