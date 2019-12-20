AAR +7.5% post Q2 earnings beat; raises FY20 outlook

AAR (NYSE:AIR) up 7.45% in pre market as Q2 earnings came in above expected.

Sales increased 14% Y/Y to $560.9M, primarily led by growth across Aviation Services segment that was up 15%, driven by strong demand for both new and aftermarket parts.

Gross profit margins decreased marginally to 15.3% due to operational challenges and delayed contract awards in Expeditionary Services; Aviation Services gross profit margins were relatively flat at 16.1%.

During the quarter, the company signed two contracts including a 3-year agreement with JetBlue to provide component value engineering cost oversight services, and an agreement with Alaska Airlines for a digital trial of its Airvolution platform.

The company raises its FY2020 guidance and forecasts sales in the range of $2.15B - $2.225B (prior guidance of $2.1B - $2.2B) and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.50 to $2.65 (prior guidance of $2.45 to $2.65).

