OMERS to buy 40% stake in Fairfax's Riverstone UK

OMERS, the pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees, will acquire a 40% interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings' (OTCPK:FRFHF) run-off group, RiverStone UK, for at least US$560M.

The investment gives RiverStone UK additional flexibility to raise capital at low rates in Europe in order to opportunistically pursue U.K. run-off transactions, the companies said.

The transaction also allows Fairfax to focus on premium growth in the ongoing insurance an reinsurance business.

Fairfax sees recording a gain of ~US$280M before tax, or an increase in book value per basic share of Fairfax of ~US$10 before tax on a pro forma basis.

Upon completion of the transaction, Fairfax will deconsolidate the U.K. run-off group and apply the equity method of accounting for its remaining interest.