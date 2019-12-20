Stocks extend record highs in broad advance

Stocks open higher en route to a fourth straight weekly gain as geopolitical risks fade; S&P 500 +0.4% , Dow +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

"You're seeing the geopolitical risk that was in the market seep out now," says Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management chief investment strategist Brent Schuette. "You had the Fed backstopping risk throughout the year but you had those geopolitical worries. Now, they're abating and the market is moving higher."

Major European markets also look to end the week on a higher note, with France's CAC +0.7% , Germany's DAX +0.6% , and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.4% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P sectors open higher, led by health care ( +0.8% ), real estate ( +0.6% ) and information technology ( +0.6% ).

U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, lifting the two-year yield 4 bps higher to 1.64% and the 10-year yield up 3 bps to 1.94%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 97.61.

WTI February crude oil -0.9% to $60.64/bbl.

Still ahead: consumer sentiment, KC Fed manufacturing survey